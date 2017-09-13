Vaea Fifita is the most exciting All Black newcomer for many years, a true game changer, judging by what he did to Argentina in New Plymouth.

It wasn't just the runaway try, the one which calmed the nerves and set the All Blacks safely towards victory. There was another rampaging run, the likes of which I don't recall seeing from such a big man in the forwards.

There have been others with similar potential, the late Sione Lauaki springs to mind. But there is something different about Fifita, the stunning athleticism. He looked like a wild horse, on a gallop through the pampas. Knees high, opponents left flailing like tall grass.

The All Blacks keep finding this exceptional talent which makes tactics almost irrelevant at times.

Advertisement

If Rieko Ioane doesn't win them a game with a magic moment or two, then Fifita, or Ardie Savea or Ngani Laumape or SBW or Ben Smith or Beauden Barrett will. There is also the prospect of fit-again Nehe Milner-Skudder and Dane Coles getting in on the act. And how about a dash of Damian McKenzie?

It's a frightening lineup of match winners for opponents to deal with over 80 minutes.

But there's another side to the Vaea Fifita story - should he really be playing for the All Blacks at all? Or is New Zealand rugby using its money and power to unfairly raid small neighbours?

Look, I'm glad - make that very excited - that Fifita is in the All Blacks, from a parochial point of view, and no doubt he is as well. We are going to see something very special.

But I'm also torn, uneasy. Fifita is a Tongan who came to this country, at an advanced age, for no other reason than rugby. If World Rugby was serious about real world rugby Fifita would be playing for Tonga.

The next time a northern hemisphere rugby character accuses New Zealand of raiding the Pacific Islands, we'll just have to nod and say yes, that is what happens to a degree, that it's probably always going to be that way, that it's not totally right.

Fifita was 18 when he came to New Zealand with the Tongan junior side, when he was spotted by a delighted Tamaki College coach. He turned 19 the year he played for the school's first XV in the Auckland 1A competition, another example of the state school system being used as a rugby development tool.

New Zealand can argue it is polishing a raw stone which may have remained forever hidden. That's a convenient truth.

The New Zealand Rugby contract system is at the centre of this conundrum, because it mainly only employs Super Rugby players who are available for the All Blacks.

In proper professional sport, individual clubs scout, develop and employ young players from any country without it necessarily changing their nationality. For a famous football example, Lionel Messi joined Spanish giants Barcelona at the age of 13, but this didn't stop him being Argentinian.

There are blurred lines in football as well, of course.

But the Fifita situation is part of a larger scandal, in which rugby patronises the smaller nations who are classified as second tier, minus equal voting rights. Robbed of status and sustained success, the Pacific Island teams find it even harder to retain players. No chicken, no egg.

And while the Pacific Island factor is unique to this part of the rugby world, it is also a trend: of the so-called major rugby nations and even a few minor ones like Japan and Italy, only South Africa's Springboks and Argentina's Pumas appear to retain a true national identity through the crazy policy of including only genuine South African and Argentinian players.

It's a complex argument in this part of the world, where our societies are so interwoven. Many Pacific Island kids no doubt dream of playing for the mighty All Blacks. But just because they want to play for the All Blacks, doesn't mean they should be allowed to.

Remedies? I used to stoutly defend the rule which prevents players nation hopping. I'm not so sure anymore, because the small island countries keep getting stiffed.

The whole system is rigged, from the international boardroom down. This includes European clubs making it difficult for Pacific Island players to pursue their international careers.

It's a tricky situation. But if World Rugby was serious about running a legitimate, truly competitive World Cup, someone like Vaea Fifita would not be playing for the All Blacks.