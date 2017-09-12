Sam Warburton will miss all of Wales' end of year internationals after being ruled out for up to four months because of a neck injury.

Warburton's club, Cardiff Blues, said today the flanker will undergo surgery following a recurrence of a long-standing issue. He exacerbated the neck problem in training this week.

Warburton captained the British and Irish Lions on their tour of New Zealand in June and July, helping the team to draw the test series.

Wales plays Australia, Georgia, New Zealand, and South Africa on consecutive Saturdays from Nov. 11.

