Plans to hold a victory parade or community celebrations for the World Cup-winning Black Ferns are still up in the air.

The team won the Women's Rugby World Cup more than two weeks ago but there's been no official celebration since they arrived home at the end of last month.

New Zealand Rugby head of women's rugby development, Cate Sexton, told Newstalk ZB this morning the rugby union had been overwhelmed by the excitement since the win but "we have taken a little longer to make sure we get it right".

She said as most players are based in Auckland, there is plan for a public event in the near future and community events around the region.

Sexton said most of the players were now back in New Zealand and discussions were ongoing about their availability.

Wellington City Council was keen to hold a parade at any stage, having immediately put up its hand to host a parade after the Black Ferns won the trophy.



Spokesman Richard MacLean said public pressure was mounting but the ultimate decision was in NZR's hands. He expected a "yes" or "no" in the next few days.



"We still think it would be really nice to have a parade, especially given the amount of social media that we're getting from people saying 'Why has there not been a parade?'," MacLean said.



"[The council] will continue to talk to NZ Rugby but it's their call and obviously it's the players' call as well. Whether it's logistically possible remains to be seen."

He understood it was proving difficult to get all the players together in one place.

"It may come to pass that it's not possible to hold the parade, especially given the march of time - but we remain hopeful."