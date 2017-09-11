All Blacks loose forward Jerome Kaino has taken part in All Blacks training for the first time since leaving the squad last month for personal reasons.

The test veteran has trained with the side at Alexandra Park this morning but isn't expected to return to the side to face the Springboks on Saturday night.

Kaino is instead set to play for Auckland in Invercargill on Friday.

Kaino left the All Blacks squad on the eve of the opening Bledisloe Cup test against Australia in Sydney and hasn't played since.

His last official match was for the Blues in Tokyo on July 15 followed by a run for the All Blacks in their 'Game of Three Halves' on August 11.