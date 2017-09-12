If anyone in world rugby knows how to beat the All Blacks, it's Springboks prop Tendai Mtawarira.

Mtawarira currently shares the record for the most wins against the All Blacks among the current crop of international players.

The 32-year-old has five test wins against the All Blacks in 15 matches, a record he shares with departing Aussie hooker Stephen Moore.

After losing his first test against the All Blacks in 2008, the Springboks prop enjoyed four straight wins against New Zealand.

Advertisement

The Beast first played in a test win over the All Blacks in Bloemfontein in 2009 and was on hand in all three matches that year when South Africa recorded a rare three-test sweep of New Zealand.

Fortunes have changes more recently however. South Africa have lost nine of their last 10 against the world champions, with Mtawarira playing in all of those tests.

Over his career, Mtawarira has played 93 tests for South Africa and holds a 65 percent win rate. That drops to 33 percent when facing the All Blacks.

Australian great George Gregan holds the all-time record of 12 wins against the All Blacks. Jean de Villiers and Victor Matfield both won eight tests against New Zealand, the most for South African players.

Moore has also enjoyed five wins against the All Blacks - albeit coming at the cost of a record 24 defeats.

Mtawarira also has the rare distinction of expericing more test victories at North Harbour Stadium than any member of the All Blacks squad.

He has played in two wins at the Albany ground during the 2011 Rugby World Cup, both coming in pool play against Namibia and Samoa. He also played in a Super Rugby win for the Sharks over the Blues at the ground in 2014, extending his 100 percent record.

The All Blacks haven't played a test at the venue since 2005.