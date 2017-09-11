The celebration continues for the Hastings Boys' High School 1st XV as they will be formally welcomed home at the Hastings Blossom Parade on Saturday.

The team beat Hamilton Boys' High School in the National Top Four final 25-17, winning the title for the first time.

Councillor Malcolm Dixon proposed the idea of including the team in the parade to Chair of Arts Inc. Heretaunga Andy Heast, who runs the event, as soon as he knew they were in the final.

"He thought it was an absolutely fantastic idea."

The former NPC and schoolboy rugby referee said the team impressed him throughout the season.

"For a homegrown Hawke's Bay team, it's a phenomenal achievement. Their skill level, comradeship and their ability to trust their fellow players has absolutely staggered me."

Mr Dixon said the Blossom Parade would provide the perfect opportunity for the Hastings community to come out and show their support for the players.

Acting Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said council was immensely proud of the young sportsmen, who reached great heights through their hard work and commitment.

She said the council had recently introduced a new Hastings Heart of Hawke's Bay tagline - "Hastings Proud" and this team exemplified everything their new tagline stood for.

"We are delighted to help celebrate their victory with them, the Blossom Parade is an annual celebration of our people and their successes, so what better way to acknowledge this accomplishment."

The float will feature a 7.5 metre truck supplied by local company Emmerson Transport Limited, carrying the team of 23 players including victorious captain Kianu Kereru-Symes.

Principal Rob Sturch said the win was pretty special for the boys, and not many schools could say they had won a national rugby competition.

"It was a great couple of days and no one can take away 2017 so we will enjoy it. The boys were so chuffed and they had trained hard, they deserved it."

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairman and old boy Rex Graham also commended the win and said he, and Hawke's Bay, were immensely proud of them.

"I was watching it on the rugby channel and I was more worried about that than the All Blacks game.

"The team played some stunning rugby and they're our young men from Hawke's Bay, that's what I love about it."

The parade kicks off at 11am on Saturday, starting on the corner of Hastings St and Lyndon Rd, before winding its way through the inner city, finishing outside the Women's Rest in Russell St.