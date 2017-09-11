The Springboks have arrived in Auckland full of confidence that they can do what Australia and Argentina haven't so far in the Rugby Championship - exploit what they see as areas of vulnerability in the All Blacks.



After drawing the series against the British & Irish Lions, Steve Hansen's men finished poorly in their win over the Wallabies in Sydney, got out of jail against them in Dunedin and also suffered several concentration lapses against Argentina in New Plymouth.



More of the same against their old rivals at Albany's QBE Stadium and the Boks have proven already this year that they are good enough to take advantage. The question for Allister Coetzee's men is whether they themselves can put in an 80-minute performance.



"I don't see any weaknesses in the All Black side," Coetzee said today, before adding: "I think they are vulnerable but you still have to be at your best to exploit that."



South Africa showed resolve in coming back from a 10-point deficit against the Wallabies in Perth at the weekend. They would have won the test but for Bernard Foley's 40m penalty with 10 minutes remaining, but in spite of the 23-23 draw they feel they have the pack, set piece and impact off the reserves bench to seriously challenge the All Blacks.



Significantly, Coetzee believes the improved on-field performances have come as a result of a closer, more inclusive culture that has its roots in a week-long team building exercise on the Eastern Cape before they kicked off their Championship with a 37-15 win over the Pumas in Port Elizabeth.



The Boks, led by lock Eben Etzebeth, are relatively inexperienced but have clearly progressed in Coetzee's second year in charge. After beating France 3-0 at home in June, they have notched two wins against the Pumas and a draw to the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship and are playing with a better balance and more confidence than last year.



"The big thing about this test is you have to make sure you execute...," Coetzee said. "They [All Blacks] have obviously stepped up when they have needed to.



"You cannot afford to lose concentration or focus. In the last 20 minutes they can easily score 20 points."



The All Blacks will be without their two first-choice props Joe Moody and Owen Franks, and questions remain over Damian McKenzie's solidity at the back after he spilled several high balls against the Pumas in New Plymouth.



But of the All Blacks' front-row stocks, Coetzee, who is without prop Connie Oosterhuizen (broken arm), said: "We're aware that we're playing the No1 side in the world and the culture is such that whoever steps in, he will have to live up to expectation. It will still be a massive scrum challenge this weekend. It's good for us that we're growing in confidence as far as our set piece is concerned.



"We've been tested by the French, the Argentinians and even Australia and we are growing there."



And while Coetzee will be aware of McKenzie's recent high-ball issues, he has seen enough of the little Chiefs player to know he is a massive threat as well if selected.



"It's not just Damian McKenzie... it's the players around him too, the way they protect him. He's just an X-factor player, he's got something special the way he joins the line - he's got that extra pace to shift up a gear. He comes in at first-five and he's got a good kicking game. You can't just prepare for certain players, you have to have an all-round game."