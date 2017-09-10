Vaea Fifita has had one of the most spectacular starts to an All Black test career in recent memory, but could still make way for Liam Squire for Saturday's test against the Springboks at Albany.

Against Argentina, Fifita, 25, and in his first test start, was physical, dominant in the tackle, and showed incredible pace for a blindside flanker.

His effort in running around wing Santiago Cordero for his try in the left corner made viewers around the world sit up and take notice. Few loose forwards at this level have the pace and ambition to do that, let alone so early in their career.

And yet, Fifita needs careful management and is clearly not the finished product. It seems churlish to point out, but his workrate could improve slightly and there were a couple of defensive mistakes.

Expectations might need to be managed too, both Fifita's own, and those building among others, and so Steve Hansen is likely to select Squire in the No6 jersey against the Boks.

Squire played well in the first two tests against the Wallabies and his overall game will suit the All Blacks for the challenge South Africa will bring. One of the Boks' best players this season is their blindside flanker Siya Kolisi and Squire could be seen as the man to look after him.

There will be plenty of other changes, too.

Prop Wyatt Crockett will probably start following Joe Moody's dislocated shoulder in New Plymouth, Sam Whitelock will probably replace Luke Romano at lock, Sam Cane will probably start at openside flanker, and Aaron Smith and Ryan Crotty could return to the backline.

One of the most intriguing selections concerns the back three. Rieko Ioane will almost certainly return to the left wing following his excellent two tests against Australia, and Israel Dagg will probably retain his place on the right wing, if fit.

Dagg left the Yarrow Stadium pitch after being sent flying when trying to make a tackle in the second half. Given Hansen has already suggested Damian McKenzie will keep his place at fullback, Dagg's ability under the high ball (a work in progress for McKenzie), will be crucial.

Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't do much wrong and finished off McKenzie's break for the All Blacks' first try, but the selectors will be keen to manage him too given the test against the Pumas was his first since the 2015 World Cup final.

The All Blacks responded well to Argentina's first-half fightback to win the test 39-22, but clearly retaining their concentration for the entire 80 minutes remains elusive. Their lineout loss near their own line which led to the Pumas try was sloppy and they are overplaying their hand as far as their running game is concerned.

Finding a better balance will be crucial against the Boks, who, with two wins against the Pumas and a draw against Australia in Perth, look far better than they did last year.