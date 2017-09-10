Could he be the new Jonah Lomu - a forward who can run like rugby's most famous wrecking ball?

The 25-year-old Vaea Fifita became an instant star with his rampaging performance and stunning solo try against Argentina in New Plymouth.

The 115kg flanker's burst into the limelight is no surprise to those in the know. We discover the world of New Zealand's latest rugby blockbuster.

1) All Blacks coach Steve Hansen made an amazing call about Fifita last week. Hansen said: "He's probably one of the best athletes I've had anything to do with. He's just about one of the fastest people we've got in the team so that's not bad for a 6. (He's physical) it's quite handy to have someone in your team like that, because it usually puts the fear of God in the opposition."

2) Afterwards, Hansen described him as the "Silent Assassin". "He's not going to say much and he doesn't have to, does he?"

3) A proud Fifita and family after his All Black debut against Samoa at Eden Park this year.

Happy to be a part of @AllBlacks family tonight . Even happier to have my partner @hangalehavea and my first seed there supporting #1158 pic.twitter.com/xvKuySLxGc — Vaea Fifita (@VaeaFifita) June 16, 2017

Proud dad

They all test my patience daily😑😂 but I wouldn't have it any other way❤️ I'm in love with three boys😍 #whaaaaatahoe 😂😎 A post shared by Hangale Havea (@hangalehavea) on Jul 20, 2017 at 10:33pm PDT

Fifita was born and raised in Vauai'i, whose most famous previous player is probably Epi Taione, a Tongan World Cup player turned administrator. Taione won world attention when he changed his name to Paddy Power in a sponsorship deal with a bookmaker during the 2007 World Cup.

6) Former Northland coach Richie Harris - who was in charge of the Tamaki college first XV - is credited with spotting Fifita's potential, when the Tongan under-18s toured here in 2010. Tamaki offered Fifita a scholarship.

The Hurricane - Fifita blowing away the British and Irish Lions this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell The Hurricane - Fifita blowing away the British and Irish Lions this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But he was another one who got away from the Blues - ex-All Black No. 8 Murray Mexted lured Fifita away from Auckland via his rugby academy, saying "this boy is incredible". Fifita moved into Wellington club rugby, and the rest is history.

8) Harris told Radio Sport today that apart from his amazing power and athleticism, there were many stories showed that Fifita is "one tough cookie". This includes his final game for Tamaki, against Otahuhu, when the coaches pulled him out of the game because he was covered in boils and in a lot of pain. But they found Fifita suited up in the changing rooms, ready to play, and he had an outstanding game.

Fifita pumps the knees and loves to get air borne - expect plenty more shots like this one during his career. Photo / Photosport Fifita pumps the knees and loves to get air borne - expect plenty more shots like this one during his career. Photo / Photosport

Former St Kentigern First XV coach Josh Syms told

The Roar

about the first time his team came up against Fifita. Having fielded a kick on halfway, he "exploded into space...two of our defenders, including Albert Vete now playing for the Warriors, tried to ankle tap him, but he just hurdled over the top and ran away for an amazing try. Syms, the Auckland under-18 coach, also said: "Vaea is an amazing athlete. His speed in the air and hand-eye coordination is phenomenal. He is a very destructive and instinctive footballer. He won't grind for you, but in the right environment he can cause carnage."

10) Before getting a Hurricanes contract, Fifita worked for a demolition firm and installed air conditioning units.

11) He has listed his main hobby as PlayStation, and likes reggae music.



12) Fifita's cousin is the destructive and controversial Cronulla Sharks and Kangaroos league forward Andrew Fifita. At his best, Andrew Fifita is league's most damaging forward.

13) There's a great video on YouTube of Fifita hurdling over Counties Manukau back Piers Francis to score a try. It's well worth checking out. Getting airborne is a Fifita speciality, so expect plenty of photos like this over the coming years.

There were fears that Fifita had broken his leg at the Global 10s in Brisbane this year, when he was stretchered off in the heat. It turned out Fifita suffered ankle ligament damage, after falling from a lineout.

Fifita's prospects initially looked bleak this year, after he was stretchered away in Brisbane. Photo / Photosport Fifita's prospects initially looked bleak this year, after he was stretchered away in Brisbane. Photo / Photosport

"The Beast" is growing as his nickname, although it's hardly a sports original. League wing Manu Vatuvei is among those with that handle.