The first thing that springs to my mind is the saying carpe diem.

That's no more prevalent in sport than when you're facing something that's been impossible to achieve. You only get a brief chance to create history and seize the day.

The way Argentina fought their way through the test in New Plymouth they got themselves into a position where they had the All Blacks on the ropes but they didn't go for the knockout punch.

When you are faced with that decisive moment it is about who dares wins. With Beauden Barrett in the bin and Argentina ahead they had the chance to put the foot on the throat with a penalty five metres out from the All Blacks line. They opted for the easy option to take the shot, and the rest is history.

When Kieran Read was standing under the posts with his men reduced to 14 men and Argentina pointed to the posts he was probably relieved. If he was staring down the barrel of seven points, it would've been a different scenario for the All Blacks to dig themselves out. You don't get many chances against the All Blacks. I think Argentina had that moment and they bottled it.

The drawn Lions series was not what the All Blacks were after. There was an emphatic win in Sydney and a belter in Dunedin and then this performance in New Plymouth.

Seven tests into the season and I wonder how they are feeling. The prospect of playing England on the end of year tour would've provided a great gauge.

We are all well aware the All Blacks only meet England once next year before the 2019 World Cup. Instead, they have a festival game against the Barbarians this year.

In terms of progression a test against England would've offered a much better indicator of the strength and resolve of this team. Witnessing that Lions series it was clear England has a group of players who will be dangerous by the time they get to 2019.

Think about the likes of Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Anthony Watson and Owen Farrell. England will be a formidable obstacle come 2019 and it would've been good to see the All Blacks play them this year to give them feedback on where they sit.

The All Blacks probably didn't expect that much resistance from Argentina but when you make seven starting changes and give opportunities to players it does take time for them to find their way so I wasn't surprised it was a disjointed performance, one that lacked rhythm. We're seeing teams take the All Blacks on. But you have to continually admire this team.

Given all the changes they made and the pressure they were under, they still managed to win by 17 points.

They are good, and we should not forget that.