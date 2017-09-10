

Bay of Plenty's Clayton McMillan (Ngai Te Rangi) has been appointed head coach of the Maori All Blacks, New Zealand Rugby announced today.

McMillan's appointment follows an impressive campaign with the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians who opened the British and Irish Lions tour in Whangarei this year.

He fills the position vacated by Colin Cooper, who has stepped down to focus on 2018 Investec Super Rugby duties.

New Zealand Rugby Maori Board chairman Dr Farah Palmer welcomed McMillan's appointment as an exciting new phase in Maori rugby.

"This is really exciting for Maori rugby. We are looking forward to having Clayton lead the Maori All Blacks as he is a talented coach with a track record of developing players and developing great team culture.

"His work with the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in the lead up to their match against the British and Irish Lions was outstanding and I expect he will bring the same strong work and cultural ethic to this special team," said Palmer.

McMillan, a Bay of Plenty centurion, transitioned into coaching 15 years ago, while finishing professional rugby in Japan.

Since returning to New Zealand he has held several age-group and club roles in both Bay of Plenty and Wellington before taking the reins in his home province in 2015.

"The Maori All Blacks team has a very strong identity with an exciting style of rugby, and special cultural base," McMillan said.

"I want to ensure that it continues to provide a pathway for players wanting higher honours.

"This is a very proud moment for myself and my family. My vision for this team is to continue to build on the legacy that has been carved out for this team.

"I want to ensure that we take a holistic approach to our work with this team, that players can play great rugby in this environment and that they can celebrate who they are as Maori."

McMillan will lead the Maori All Blacks on a two-match programme in the northern hemisphere in November.



Clayton McMillan coaching details

2017

Head Coach, NZ Provincial Barbarians

2015

Present head coach and director of rugby, Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Position specific coach, NZ U20s

2014

Head coach, Wellington Rugby Union U19s

Head coach, Wellington Rugby Union Academy

Skills and resource coach, Wellington Rugby High Performance Group

Winner, Wellington Rugby Representative Coach of the Year Award

Champions, inaugural U19s Jock Hobbs Memorial Cup

2013

Forward coach, Wellington Rugby Union U20s

Skills and resource coach, Wellington Rugby High Performance Group

Head coach, NZ Police national team

2012

Head coach, Marist St Pats Premiers

Skills and resource coach, Wellington Rugby High Performance Group

Winner, Wellington Rugby Club Coach of the Year Award

Champions, Wellington Rugby Jubilee Cup

2011

Head coach, Marist St Pats Premiers

2010

Head coach, Bay of Plenty Development

Skills coach, Bay of Plenty Steamers Wider Training Group

2009

Head coach, Bay of Plenty U20s

IRB Level 3 Advanced Coaching Course

2008-2010

Regional selector, New Zealand U20s

IRB Level 1 and 2 coaching course

2007-2009

Head coach, Whakarewarewa Premiers, Rotorua

2007

Manager, Bay of Plenty Steamers

2003-2007

Professional rugby player/coach, Coca Cola, Fukuoka Japan