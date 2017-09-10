Bay of Plenty's Clayton McMillan has been appointed New Zealand Maori head coach.

McMillan's appointment follows his efforts leading the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians who opened the British and Irish Lions tour in Whangarei with a spirited 13-7 loss.

He fills the position vacated by Colin Cooper, who has stepped down to focus on 2018 Super Rugby duties with the Chiefs.

McMillan, a Bay of Plenty centurion, transitioned into coaching 15 years ago, while finishing professional rugby in Japan.

Advertisement

Since returning to New Zealand he held several age group and club roles in both Bay of Plenty and Wellington before taking the reins in his home province in 2015.

"The Maori All Blacks team has a very strong identity with an exciting style of rugby, and special cultural base," McMillan said.

"I want to ensure that it continues to provide a pathway for players wanting higher honours.

"This is a very proud moment for myself and my family. My vision for this team is to continue to build on the legacy that has been carved out for this team.

"I want to ensure that we take a holistic approach to our work with this team; that players can play great rugby in this environment and that they can celebrate who they are as Maori."

Dr Farah Palmer, New Zealand Rugby's Maori board chair, welcomed McMillan's appointment as an exciting new chapter.

"This is really exciting for Maori rugby. We are looking forward to having Clayton lead the Maori All Blacks as he is a talented coach with a track record of developing players and developing great team culture.

"His work with the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in the lead up to their match against the British and Irish Lions was outstanding and I expect he will bring the same strong work and cultural ethic to this special team," Palmer said.

McMillan's first task is to lead New Zealand Maori on a two-match programme in the northern hemisphere in November.