Change is expected in the All Blacks back three this week but faith may be retained in Damian McKenzie at fullback.

In difficult conditions at Yarrow Stadium the All Blacks struggled to defuse the high ball. It was just one of a number of areas - the breakdown, conceding 23 turnovers and dealing with rush defence others - that needs attention.

McKenzie was the main culprit under the high ball as the Pumas, who offered little on attack, found success hoisting bombs that were high but not always long. This forced McKenzie to charge onto the ball at pace and allowed the Pumas to get up and contest, often resulting in mistakes.

There were some classy touches from McKenzie on attack when chiming into the line, notably setting up Nehe Milner-Skudder for the opening try in his return and scoring one himself, but accuracy under the high ball must improve.

Advertisement

Given the obvious struggles in this area the Springboks are likely to again test the All Blacks in Albany this week.

"They're very good at attacking the high balls so it's something moving forward I have to work on," McKenzie said. "When we dropped a few they managed to build a bit of attack so it would be nice to take those and not put us under pressure."

Starting McKenzie, Milner-Skudder and Israel Dagg in an undersized back three always had an element of experimentation about it.

Options at fullback are somewhat limited with Ben Smith on sabbatical and Jordie Barrett out after shoulder surgery. The All Blacks now view Dagg as a right wing, and it would be a big call to throw Crusaders rookie David Havili in against the Boks on debut.

From the opening whistle at least, Steve Hansen also ruled out Lima Sopoaga starting and Beauden Barrett moving to fullback where he enjoys more freedom. Sopoaga's calm cameo and assured goal kicking from the bench in New Plymouth enhanced his claims for further game time but that won't come against the Boks.

"Do we want to have both of them in at the same time? No not to start we won't," Hansen said. "Having them both on the field at the end of the game is a real possibility because it's happened most of the time."

The upshot is McKenzie is expected to get another crack at the back. He and Barrett will also need to pick their options better about when and how to counter attack, with some of the chip kicks in particular not working.

Milner-Skudder, back after a two-year test hiatus, had limited chances in his first start on the left wing but he finished one try and attempted to get involved at other times. His elusiveness was there, regularly beating the first defender with his sharp step, but after a week off Rieko Ioane will be favoured to reclaim the left wing role for the Boks.

"I felt pretty comfortable," Milner-Skudder said. "The spacing and coming off my left foot to get into support was a bit weird at times but it was enjoyable to be out there."

Ioane's presence would also add some strength and size to the All Blacks back three, allowing them to vary their attacking strike moves a little more.