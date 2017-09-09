Regardless of what happens in Perth, the Springboks should be considered genuine threats to the All Blacks next week.

This is not the same outfit that, at this point last year, had struggled to a 2-1 home series win over Ireland and then suffered their first defeat in Argentina.

And so began a truly dire season for the Boks, their worst in test history. They went on to lose eight of 12 tests, finishing with four defeats in a row.

The last time they met the All Blacks was ugly. The Boks conceded nine tries in a horror 57-15 massacre in Durban - their worst defeat to New Zealand, with Morne Steyn's five penalties all they could muster.

Inquisitions came from all angles, and Allister Coetzee just survived.

Thankfully, those dark days appear behind the Boks, even if things don't go to plan against the Wallabies.

From an objective standpoint their revival is positive for the health of southern hemisphere and, indeed, world rugby.

Long may it continue. Nobody wants to see the Boks on their knees again. They mean too much to too many.

Their complex political landscape may never be perfect and the weak Rand means talent continues to be pillaged by foreign clubs but big strides have been made in several areas.

Brendan Venter's return home from Italy to take charge of defence has made a huge difference, while Cheetahs coach Franco Smith assuming the attack brief seems to have coincided with the Boks adopting a Lions-style vision.

Results alone suggest the culture of this team has come full circle. Their approach which has produced 35 points or more in five straight test wins prior to fronting the Wallabies is even more encouraging.

The Boks have a largely settled side, enabling them to build from week to week and find balance in what they are trying to achieve. Attacking intent now complements historical forward power.

They are far from the finished product. Context is required when considering the French side they swept 3-0 in June arrived fatigued at the end of their season. And the French being French they were probably a tad disinterested, too.

Argentina has also slipped to 10th in the world rankings behind Fiji so we will have a much better gauge on the Boks after their away leg to Perth and Auckland.

Still, undoubtedly the essence of a quality team is there.

Significant improvements have come from their forward pack. Stormers lock Eben Etzebeth has stepped up to the captaincy in the absence of injured No 8 Warren Whiteley. And in Lions lock Franco Mostert, Etzebeth has another grunty second-row partner.

Malcolm Marx, in the mould of Bismarck du Plessis, is a beast at hooker; veteran prop Tendai Mtawarira back in form.

Loose forwards Jaco Kriel and Siya Kolisi are combining well. Jan Serfontein has found a home as a link man from second five-eighth; some deft touches hinting at a promising future.

Question marks remain about Elton Jantjies' flaky nature under genuine pressure but the comeback of wonderkid Handre Pollard from the bench against the Wallabies is another welcome sight.

The Boks need Pollard fully fit and confidently challenging the line to take the next step.

But even without him running the cutter just yet the Boks are, clearly, in a very different space to last year.

Seven starting changes the All Blacks made for the Pumas in New Plymouth came with this firmly in mind.

The All Blacks always respect the Boks, no matter what state they are in. Now they appear to have more reason.

That is why Steve Hansen gave some of his senior statesmen this week off. Hansen will now be expected to roll out his strongest team, with Sam Whitelock, Ryan Crotty, Aaron Smith, Rieko Ioane, Sam Cane and Liam Squire all likely to return in Albany, or little South Africa as it is known.

This test could see the All Blacks go a long way to wrapping up another Rugby Championship title.

But it also could be one of their toughest opponents this year.