The Wallabies failed to consolidate a ten-point second-half lead, settling for a draw against the Springboks at nib Stadium. Here's five things we learned from the clash.

1. Momentum killers

All that good work achieved with that five-try show of character in Dunedin against the All Blacks had fans watching and hoping for continued improvement. Instead, the Wallabies went backwards and in those set piece areas most critical against the Springboks. The lineout was a mess at times, with crooked throws from both Tatafu Polota-Nau and Jordan Uelese and a mishandled catch. It took away one of the best platforms for set play attacks from the Wallabies.

2. Bernard Foley wore his kicking boots

After his disappointment against the All Blacks in Dunedin where he potted just two of his six shots, "The Iceman" was back. He was five-from-five and he crisply struck from 42m with the shot that secured the draw with 11 minutes to play.

3. Kurtley's kingdom

Once again, Kurtley Beale stepped up big time with another man of the match effort. His veering try was super-sharp but he also had a head for the conditions when he pumped a fine 35m touch finder to within a metre of the South African tryline an hour into the Test. There was too little of that from the Wallabies to sustain pressure a different way to just running the ball.

4. Thank heavens for Hooper

Michael Hooper is a flanker and he ran down Springboks centre Jan Serfontein to save Australia's blushes with a brilliant try-saving scramble. He produced 12 runs and 69m into the teeth of the defence but versatile Boks flanker Jaco Kriel was at least his equal.

5. Sea of blue

This was a wonderful show of what the Western Force means to Western Australians. Force jerseys far outnumbered Wallabies jumpers. Best of all the protest at the Force being cut was made through volume, a "Force, Force" chant, not a misguided flare-up.

Local fans supported the Wallabies all the way and did their bit to try to get their team home.