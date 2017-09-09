All Blacks coach Steve Hansen called for some perspective about Beauden Barrett's goal kicking performance in last night's win over Argentina.

Barrett missed three conversions before handing the tee to Lima Sopoaga in the second half.

It capped a disappointing homecoming for Barrett who also conceded another yellow card and kicked away too much ball before scoring a late try after shifting to fullback.

"When he decides to have an off night he has an off night and that's just something we'll have to work our way through," Hansen said.

"I didn't hear too many people talking about him last week when we won the test match [against the Wallabies in Dunedin] so you can't have it both ways. Either talk him up when he kicks them, and talk him down when he misses them, but you can't have one bite of the cake."

After heavily touting Vaea Fifita during the week as a supreme physical specimen, Hansen went the other way and attempted to keep a lid on expectations following his standout performance at blindside in his first test start.

"We talked about him the other day and we said he's a good athlete and we saw that. I don't think he's the finished product and he's got a long way to go before he does that. It's a tank that's got plenty in it. Our job is to bring that out and his job is to work on his game and get better and reach his potential. It's a starting point and he showed us a little bit of that tonight."​