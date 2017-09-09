The All Blacks have probably lost both starting props for the year.

Loosehead Joe Moody trudged off Yarrow Stadium with a suspected dislocated shoulder and went straight to hospital after the All Blacks' scrappy 39-22 victory over the Pumas.

"He's off to get an X-ray and it looks like he'll probably have to have an operation," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said. "It'll be the end of him for the year I'd say."

The loss of Moody comes hot on the heels of tighthead Owen Franks also going under the knife to fix his Achilles issues. He, too, is not expected back this season.

Nepo Laulala has been promoted in Franks' absence and Moody's Crusaders team-mate Wyatt Crockett will now be expected to come in to face the Springboks in Albany next week.

The All Blacks will also probably call in Chiefs prop Kane Hames, who featured against the Wallabies in Dunedin, while Ofa Tu'ungafasi is also used to cover both sides of the scrum. Beyond that options appear limited at loosehead with Taranaki's Mitchell Graham maybe next in line.

Losing their starting props, both of whom are world-class, is clearly a blow but the All Blacks will need to see it as a chance to build depth in this area under the guidance of Mike Cron.

Dane Coles appreciates he will now have to lead the way.

"Me and Moody when Owen left we took that on ourselves and now Moods is gone I've probably got take a bit of leadership role in there," Coles said. "We've got Crockett who will step up but it's a good challenge. Someone new will get an opportunity to put that jersey on. We've got to put the work in because we've got a big one next week."

Outside the propping stock issues, Hansen called for some perspective about Beauden Barrett's goal kicking after he missed three conversions before handing the tee to Lima Sopoaga. It capped a disappointing homecoming for Barrett who also conceded another yellow card and kicked away too much ball before scoring a late try after shifting to fullback.

"When he decides to have an off night he has an off night and that's just something we'll have to work our way through," Hansen said. "I didn't hear too many people talking about him last week when we won the test match [against the Wallabies in Dunedin] so you can't have it both ways. Either talk him up when he kicks them, and talk him down when he misses them, but you can't have one bite of the cake."

After heavily touting Vaea Fifita during the week as a supreme physical specimen, Hansen went the other way and attempted to keep a lid on expectations following his standout performance at blindside in his first test start.

"We talked about him the other day and we said he's a good athlete and we saw that. I don't think he's the finished product and he's got a long way to go before he does that. It's a tank that's got plenty in it. Our job is to bring that out and his job is to work on his game and get better and reach his potential. It's a starting point and he showed us a little bit of that tonight."​