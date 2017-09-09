All Blacks
15. Damian McKenzie - 7
Useful under high ball. Darted about like mercury on a benchtop. Couldn't stop Sanchez, but late try welcome.
14. Israel Dagg - 6
Worked a comfortable try in 37th min but meek attempted tackle on Creevy in 48th saw him bulldozed.
13. Anton Lienert-Brown - 7
Looked like a gymnast running for the vault when he pinned the All Blacks' second try. Always looks assured in midfield.
12. Sonny Bill Williams - 6
Straight running and precise passing, but more the glue knitting his side together than a star turn.
11. Nehe Milner-Skudder - 7
Waltzed like he was dodging cars through Buenos Aires' 9 de Julio Avenue in 1st test since 2015 World Cup final.
10. Beauden Barrett - 5
Useful variety of tactical kicks. Place-kicking still struggles and sent to the bin again for a professional foul.
9. TJ Perenara - 8
Vision sent Fifita into the left-hand corner in 52nd min with a quality pass on the fly. Offered stable delivery throughout.
8. Kieran Read - 7
Busy contribution linking play, especially from set piece. Quality metres earned, but needed a decent halftime speech.
7. Ardie Savea - 6
A heavy tackling regime and weaved his way about, but punished by Creevy in 32nd min and fumbled ball on halftime.
6. Vaea Fifita - 9
Enforcer in the making. Powerful running and bruising defence. One Gulliver-like run tore a 20m strip amid visitors.
5. Brodie Retallick - 7
Kept on as a talisman because of what he can inject with 80 minutes of fuel. Offered tensile strength to the scrum.
4. Luke Romano - 7
Hit rucks with the impact of the Tranz-Alpine early, but swapped in second half to see what Scott Barrett could add.
3. Nepo Laulala - 7
Gritty scrummaging without dominating Noguera. Physical presence gave the All Blacks set piece confidence.
2. Dane Coles - 7
Ball skills not given customary showing but threw with aplomb to offer consistency at the set piece.
1. Joe Moody - 7
Scrum power demonstrated in 34th min, driving up Tetaz. Committed rucking, mauling and running, before going off with a dislocated shoulder.
Reserves
16. Codie Taylor - N/A
17. Wyatt Crockett - 6
18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 6
19. Scott Barrett - 6
20. Sam Cane - 6
21. Tawera Kerr-Barlow - 6
22. Lima Sopoaga - 8
23. Ngani Laumape - N/A
Argentina
15. Joaquin Tuculet - 7
Hot patatas bravas early demonstrated slinky skills. Desperation appreciated on defence as All Blacks swarmed.
14. Santiago Cordero - 6
Slammed a tackle into Dagg which shut down 18th min try. Work limited as side ploughed a more central course.
13. Matias Moroni - 5
Missed McKenzie tackle which set up Milner-Skudder try. Recovered from concussion test but struggled to impact.
12. Jeronimo de la Fuente - 6
Frustration after going too wide of Dagg ahead of 37th min try. Piston-like running gave pep to attack.
11. Emiliano Boffelli- 8
Place-kicking's Bob Beamon with two 50m-plus penalties. Tenacious when receiving the ball in hand.
10. Nicolas Sanchez - 8
Hugo Porta-like control at stages, particularly with the boot. Raking punts, a top pot in 28th and a try on halftime.
9. Tomas Cubelli - 7
Play revolved around his astute direction, including a punt to give them field position which led to the halftime lead.
8. Benjamin Macome - 7
Put in a useful run in 26th min when the pampas opened up. Exemplified why his team refused to relent.
7. Javier Ortega Desio - 6
Put in a volleyball spike at one kick off. Made his presence felt at the breakdown to keep ball flowing.
6. Pablo Matera - 6
Committed defence, especially as hosts crept towards the line late in 1st half. Physio should expect early call today.
5. Matias Alemanno - 6
Gave solidity to Pumas contribution and underlined their consistency. Unrelenting in pursuit of victory.
4. Guido Petti - 8
Tackled like a combine harvester. Got up to disrupt lineout which led to try on halftime. An unfazed showing.
3. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro - 5
Hands let him down in 11th minute. Body position suffered on occasion in scrum. Held his own on defence.
2. Agustin Creevy - 8
Burrowing badger whose powerful carries and ruthless tackling inspired teammates until 2nd half exit. Said "adios" to Dagg.
1. Lucas Noguera Paz - 7
Engaged in honest duel with Laulala. Kept his team on front foot with the ball in hand to offer parity.
Reserves
16. Julian Montoya - 6
17. Santiago Garcia Botta - N/A
18. Enrique Pieretto Heilan - N/A
19. Marcos Kremer - 6
20. Tomas Lezana - N/A
21. Martin Landajo - 6
22. Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias - N/A
23. Matias Orlando - 7