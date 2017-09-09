All Blacks

15. Damian McKenzie - 7

Useful under high ball. Darted about like mercury on a benchtop. Couldn't stop Sanchez, but late try welcome.

14. Israel Dagg - 6

Worked a comfortable try in 37th min but meek attempted tackle on Creevy in 48th saw him bulldozed.

Advertisement

13. Anton Lienert-Brown - 7

Looked like a gymnast running for the vault when he pinned the All Blacks' second try. Always looks assured in midfield.

12. Sonny Bill Williams - 6

Straight running and precise passing, but more the glue knitting his side together than a star turn.

11. Nehe Milner-Skudder - 7

Waltzed like he was dodging cars through Buenos Aires' 9 de Julio Avenue in 1st test since 2015 World Cup final.

10. Beauden Barrett - 5

Useful variety of tactical kicks. Place-kicking still struggles and sent to the bin again for a professional foul.

9. TJ Perenara - 8

Vision sent Fifita into the left-hand corner in 52nd min with a quality pass on the fly. Offered stable delivery throughout.

8. Kieran Read - 7

Busy contribution linking play, especially from set piece. Quality metres earned, but needed a decent halftime speech.

7. Ardie Savea - 6

A heavy tackling regime and weaved his way about, but punished by Creevy in 32nd min and fumbled ball on halftime.

6. Vaea Fifita - 9

Enforcer in the making. Powerful running and bruising defence. One Gulliver-like run tore a 20m strip amid visitors.

5. Brodie Retallick - 7

Kept on as a talisman because of what he can inject with 80 minutes of fuel. Offered tensile strength to the scrum.

4. Luke Romano - 7

Hit rucks with the impact of the Tranz-Alpine early, but swapped in second half to see what Scott Barrett could add.

3. Nepo Laulala - 7

Gritty scrummaging without dominating Noguera. Physical presence gave the All Blacks set piece confidence.

2. Dane Coles - 7

Ball skills not given customary showing but threw with aplomb to offer consistency at the set piece.

1. Joe Moody - 7

Scrum power demonstrated in 34th min, driving up Tetaz. Committed rucking, mauling and running, before going off with a dislocated shoulder.

Reserves

16. Codie Taylor - N/A

17. Wyatt Crockett - 6

18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 6

19. Scott Barrett - 6

20. Sam Cane - 6

21. Tawera Kerr-Barlow - 6

22. Lima Sopoaga - 8

23. Ngani Laumape - N/A

Argentina

15. Joaquin Tuculet - 7

Hot patatas bravas early demonstrated slinky skills. Desperation appreciated on defence as All Blacks swarmed.

14. Santiago Cordero - 6

Slammed a tackle into Dagg which shut down 18th min try. Work limited as side ploughed a more central course.

13. Matias Moroni - 5

Missed McKenzie tackle which set up Milner-Skudder try. Recovered from concussion test but struggled to impact.

12. Jeronimo de la Fuente - 6

Frustration after going too wide of Dagg ahead of 37th min try. Piston-like running gave pep to attack.

11. Emiliano Boffelli- 8

Place-kicking's Bob Beamon with two 50m-plus penalties. Tenacious when receiving the ball in hand.

10. Nicolas Sanchez - 8

Hugo Porta-like control at stages, particularly with the boot. Raking punts, a top pot in 28th and a try on halftime.

9. Tomas Cubelli - 7

Play revolved around his astute direction, including a punt to give them field position which led to the halftime lead.

8. Benjamin Macome - 7

Put in a useful run in 26th min when the pampas opened up. Exemplified why his team refused to relent.

7. Javier Ortega Desio - 6

Put in a volleyball spike at one kick off. Made his presence felt at the breakdown to keep ball flowing.

6. Pablo Matera - 6

Committed defence, especially as hosts crept towards the line late in 1st half. Physio should expect early call today.

5. Matias Alemanno - 6

Gave solidity to Pumas contribution and underlined their consistency. Unrelenting in pursuit of victory.

4. Guido Petti - 8

Tackled like a combine harvester. Got up to disrupt lineout which led to try on halftime. An unfazed showing.

3. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro - 5

Hands let him down in 11th minute. Body position suffered on occasion in scrum. Held his own on defence.

2. Agustin Creevy - 8

Burrowing badger whose powerful carries and ruthless tackling inspired teammates until 2nd half exit. Said "adios" to Dagg.

1. Lucas Noguera Paz - 7

Engaged in honest duel with Laulala. Kept his team on front foot with the ball in hand to offer parity.

Reserves

16. Julian Montoya - 6

17. Santiago Garcia Botta - N/A

18. Enrique Pieretto Heilan - N/A

19. Marcos Kremer - 6

20. Tomas Lezana - N/A

21. Martin Landajo - 6

22. Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias - N/A

23. Matias Orlando - 7