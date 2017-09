NEW PLYMOUTH, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand beat Argentina 39-22 at Yarrow Stadium Saturday to stay unbeaten after three rounds of the Rugby Championship:

___

Scores: New Zealand 39 (Nehe Milner-Skudder, Anton Lienert-Brown, Israel Dagg, Vaea Fifita, Damian McKenzie, Beauden Barrett tries; Lima Sopoaga 3 conversions, penalty), Argentina 22 (Nicolas Sanchez try; Nicolas Sanchez conversion, 2 penalties, dropped goal; Emiliano Boffelli 2 penalties). HT: 15-16.