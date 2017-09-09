All Blacks 39

Argentina 22

Welcome to test rugby, Vaea Fifita.

After only 23 minutes at this level off the bench against Samoa, Fifita more than lived up to the hype in his first start for the All Blacks.

His performance at blindside was so compelling that it became apparent just how difficult it would be for Jerome Kaino to force his way back into this team and add to his 81 tests.

Kaino has been a fantastic player but Liam Squire and Fifita appeal as the now as much as they do the future.

With the All Blacks properly on the backfoot for the second successive test, it was Fifita who stepped up to singlehandedly spark their revival.

From a standing start his try with nearly half an hour left was nothing short of astonishing. One jink to the left and he was gone. Once his long length of stride wound up there was no stopping him in a 40 metre gallop to the line.

Fifita once hurdled a defender in provincial rugby while running at full pace but this try might even have topped that.

Referee Angus Gardner, who enjoyed a running commentary with All Blacks waterboy Ryan Crotty, remarked after Fifita's try "that was quick". Yes indeed.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen did the unusual this week by significantly pumping up expectations around Fifita, placing his love of physicality in the same bracket as Kaino and the late Jerry Collins.

That aspect was there for all to see in the first half with the Hurricanes loose forward involved in several storming charges. As he busted through tacklers or put on hits of his own there was no sense of being overawed by the occasion. Far from it. And this is just a starting point.

You can bet Murray Mexted, who played a key role in Fifita's early development and shift to Wellington, was beaming with pride.

When Fifita appeared to set up Damian McKenzie with another storming surge down the left edge the crowd was on their feet, only for the try to be rubbed out for a forward pass.

For locals at least this test was supposed to be about the Beauden Barrett's homecoming. Instead, they witnessed the arrival of a brilliant blindside prospect.

If only everyone in black jerseys mirrored Fifita's efforts.

Seamless is a term often thrown around by the All Blacks. Changes, big or small, are met with the expectation that things largely carry on as normal.

In New Plymouth that certainly wasn't the case. Seven starting changes saw a distinctly disjointed performance. It wasn't just that some players were promoted from deputy roles, the likes of Ardie Savea struggled to excel.

Regular starters such as Barrett, who missed three conversions, copped another yellow card on his own line and kicked away too much ball, also battled. Even captain Kieran Read was penalised from a maul and made errors elsewhere, too.

The All Blacks lacked support at the breakdown, conceding turnovers with the Pumas quick to get over and attack ball. Cleanouts were either too late or ineffective and it meant TJ Perenara regularly had to deal with scrappy or bobbling ball from the base.

Inaccurate passes were regular fixtures with the All Blacks pushing offloads and not showing enough patience. Even when they scored it wasn't always fluid.

Elsewhere they were sloppy. As All Blacks management made their way down the grandstand to the changing rooms for half time poor lineout delivery let the Pumas steal the lead at the break.

There will also be grave concerns for prop Joe Moody who departed with a serious arm injury.

The Springboks will have noted how the Pumas found success going to the air and pressuring McKenzie.

All and all, not a great night for the All Blacks. Other than Fifita that is.