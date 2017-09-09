Follow live updates as the All Blacks take on Argentina in the Rugby Championship at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth.

The All Blacks are heavily favoured to win tonight, considering they afre undefeated in 24 previous encounters with the Pumas and have won 22 on the bounce since a 21-all draw in Buenos Aires in 1985.

In what is the first test in New Plymouth since 2013, the All Blacks have made some changes, with Ryan Crotty, Aaron Smith, Liam Squire, Rieko Ioane and Sam Whitelock all given the week off.

The promotion of Vaea Fifita for his maiden start at blindside is a talking point. The athletic Hurricanes loose forward is dynamic but raw, with only 23 minutes of test experience after coming off the bench against Samoa just prior to the Lions series.

Fifita's chance to impress in the absence of Squire and Jerome Kaino comes alongside Hurricanes team-mate Ardie Savea who makes his third start at openside with Sam Cane dropping to the reserves.

TJ Perenara will also be keen to make the most of a rare start - his ninth in 35 tests. While focus will fall on his delivery and kicking game, Perenara's strong defensive presence around the ruck and support play should be assets.

The All Blacks have resisted the urge to grow Lima Sopoaga's time in the saddle from the get go, allowing Perenara to form a familiar combination with local favourite Beauden Barrett.

Other changes in the backline see Anton Lienert-Brown partner Sonny Bill Williams in the midfield, bringing Ngani Laumape onto the bench. There must have been a temptation to build continuity in the midfield after Crotty had been cleared of concussion, but with the Springboks next week and long-haul travel looming, the All Blacks are clearly conscious of monitoring workloads.

The final surprise comes at lock where Luke Romano comes in for Whitelock. Most suspected Scott Barrett, preferred by the Crusaders over Romano, would earn his second start but his impact will instead be utilised off the bench.