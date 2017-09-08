Beauden Barrett enjoys teeing up much more than just rugby balls.

There is a lot more to Beauden Barrett than gifted first five-eighth.

Squeezing personality or genuine insights out of All Blacks can be akin to asking Steve Hansen to publicise the intricacies of his game-plan for the week.

But in what is a rather special week for Barrett as he prepares to play his second home test in New Plymouth, the timing seems right to sit down and delve into what makes him tick ... and maybe prove rugby players have other interests.

Advertisement

Let's start with Barrett's other sporting love.

Barrett is so keen on golf he skipped a visit home with younger brother Scott and a contingent of All Blacks on Wednesday, the team's usual day off, to get a round in.

While Joe Moody admitted making a pig of himself at the Barrett farm, hoovering up Robyn Barrett's famous scones, and then savouring milk straight out of the vat to wash it down, Barrett took his clubs for a spin.

Golf forms an important part of his weekly rugby routine; a chance to clear his head, and his mum is said to understand.

As an aside, yoga and the benefits of flexibility and "mindfulness" also features in his routine.

"It's a good way on a day off to work on my body and mind and relax," Barrett said. "I get a lot out of my yin yoga sessions."

Golf has been a fixture since Barrett was 12. It started with grandad Bob Sinclair - his mother's father - who learned the game through reading books. His grandkids were his students.

"Apparently we were good listeners. He would have us out there at Pungarehu golf course working on our swing, chipping and putting so it all started with him."

Barrett recently nailed a hole in one at Steyn City course near Johannesburg in the week leading into the Super Rugby semifinal against the Lions. He plays off a 6.5 handicap, and one of the perks of being an All Black means playing exclusive courses such as Tara Iti, the picturesque spot north of Auckland between Pakiri and Mangawhai.

"It's a handicap where you have to be playing at least once a week to be improving but that's not always possible."

Next we have red wine. George Duncan, one of the All Blacks' muscle therapists, introduced Barrett to the darker vino variety and he has been hooked since.

"We're lucky here in New Zealand with the Central Otago - even in Martinborough just over the hill from Wellington and North Canterbury.

"Every Tuesday night we'll have a wine and learn more about it. I'm on the pinot noir at the moment and splashing out towards a couple of shiraz or syrah especially when you go to Australia and hopefully the end-of-year tour."

All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett is a keen golfer who credits the game with keeping him in the swing of things on the rugby paddock. Photo / Getty Images All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett is a keen golfer who credits the game with keeping him in the swing of things on the rugby paddock. Photo / Getty Images

One area Barrett has drastically improved is the kitchen. Attending boarding school at Francis Douglas Memorial College, Barrett never warmed to culinary skills.

So when it came time to flat with Jason Eaton, James Broadhurst, Richard Buckman and Ben May, anything involving a pot or pan left him flummoxed.

"I was literally scared of cooking. The night I had to cook was the worst night of the week. I would be more worried about that than anything on a rugby field."

These days, My Food Bag's step-by-step guide has expanded Barrett's repertoire well beyond chicken burritos, much to the delight of his partner.

"I now back myself to cook a lot of things without following a recipe. She used to take charge but now I cook just as much if not more."

Back in the sporting arena, Barrett has been swept up in Joseph Parker's rise to WBO heavyweight champion, attending several fights along the way.

"I admire them so much. It would have to be for a great cause and I'd have to be really motivated to get in the ring. I'm a great supporter of Joe. What he has achieved is amazing and I'm buzzing off what he's doing. He's a great guy, so humble and down to earth, so I keep an eye on him with interest."

Closer to home and it will not surprise, having lived on Taranaki's surf highway, Barrett has a strong affinity with the beach and seafood.

Stroll along New Plymouth's ocean walkway and you will see whitebaiters out in force, despite persistent rain flooding waters and making a decent haul difficult at present. Brother Jordie has been out with the net as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Beauden enjoys gathering paua and fishing.

"I couldn't live away from the ocean. I've been lucky to have been brought up on the farm right next to the beach. It's been that way all my life."

Just as Barrett has clearly diversified off the field so, too, has he evolved on it. Four years ago he made his only other appearance for the All Blacks against France at Yarrow Stadium.

He was just a kid, really. There was a bushier haircut but the same pace - still one of his greatest weapons.

"I remember countlessly running up and down the side of the field raring to go. I could hear familiar voices yelling 'get on the field' - encouragement it was. Finally I got three minutes off the bench full of beans. I chased a grubber kick and ended up scoring. It still is one of my greatest memories and best feelings I've had in rugby.

"It was a dream to play for Taranaki - and still is when I get the chance. But for the All Blacks it's as good as it gets playing on your home field in front of my home people."

Much has changed since that eighth test.

Ian Foster pointed out this week how Barrett had gone from being young, fast and setting the world on fire in 15 minute stints to soaking up experience from elder statesmen and now adopting a leadership role.

Barrett's development peaked with an exceptional 2016 season. A maiden Super Rugby title with the Hurricanes followed by the world player of the year gong confirmed his status as New Zealand's premier playmaker.

This year, though, hasn't been so smooth. The All Blacks struggled against the British and Irish Lions in a series with huge expectations and scrutiny. At the time Barrett's goal kicking in particular came in for criticism but it is a responsibility he wants to retain long term.

"It's always going to be a talking point with any team - a lot of spotlight goes on the goal kickers. I feel I'm in a groove. I'm just trusting my routine and preparation. You enjoy it when they go over a bit more but the key is not to get caught up in it too much.

"No one really enjoys a draw in any sport. It is what it is [drawn series against the Lions]. We've moved on and we've got a great challenge in front of us now. It's all building to the World Cup in 2019.

"What I did last year won't be good enough this year so I have to find ways to be better. The game is always changing. I've got a good plan in place and I'm confident if I follow that I can improve as a player day-by-day.

"Mostly you've got to enjoy your footy because I am 26 now and it just seems like yesterday when I first started for Taranaki out of school."

Back in amber and black territory this week, Barrett has been careful to stay focused and fend off the masses - limiting his engagements to close friends and family where possible.

But just before kickoff, the Naki's favourite new-age son will briefly let down his guard to soak in the personal significance of the occasion that comes with Scott on the bench.

"You have times to capture the moment - the national anthem you're looking into the crowd and you'll see a few familiar faces. I'm keen to put in a performance that the people here will be proud of."

Taranaki locals will tell you they already are.