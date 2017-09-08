Are the All Blacks selectors rolling the dice in picking two small players - Damian McKenzie and Nehe Milner-Skudder - in their back three to play Argentina tomorrow?

The answer has to be "yes", because consider this other question: Would the selectors have gone with the same combination - McKenzie, Milner-Skudder and Israel Dagg - for a test against South Africa or any of the other so-called "big" nations? I don't think so, but I could be proved wrong as early as next week when the Boks arrive in Auckland.

Of all the changes the selectors have made for this test against the Pumas in New Plymouth, the back three set-up is the most intriguing.

There is no doubt that if Jordie Barrett hadn't required surgery on his shoulder, the 1.96m Hurricanes player would have started the last two tests against Australia and tomorrow's at Yarrow Stadium.

Barrett has size, althleticism and pace. And the selectors like his calm mentality. He has everything, really, but the 20-year-old's time will come soon enough.

Instead, the 1.75m McKenzie has become the incumbent at the back, with the selectors wanting to give him an extended run there despite an uneven couple of tests against the Wallabies.

Interestingly, they see Dagg as more of a right wing than a fullback these days, with Ben Smith perhaps the best fullback or wing in the world and a certain starter for any big test if not injured or on sabbatical, as is the case now.

It is understandable that Nehe Milner-Skudder, an incumbent wing during the last World Cup, has come back into the fold following his injuries (broken foot and before that, shoulder).

He has quick feet and agility, but he is also relatively short at 1.82m. He was exposed a couple of times under the high ball in the All Blacks' tight World Cup semifinal victory over the Springboks because while his bravery isn't in question (the same applies for McKenzie), a taller player coming forward will usually have the advantage under the high ball.

Playing both McKenzie and Milner-Skudder against the South Africans, the No3 team in the world behind the All Blacks and England, must be considered a roll of the dice too far.

This is a big test for McKenzie, Milner-Skudder and Dagg. For McKenzie it's a chance to show he has learned from a few loose moments on attack in Sydney and Dunedin (two of which cost tries), Milner-Skudder because it's his first test since the World Cup final against Australia in November 2015, and Dagg because it's his first since the third Lions test at Eden Park in July.

The suspicion remains, though, that Rieko Ioane will claim back the No11 jersey from Milner-Skudder next week for the test against the Springboks at North Harbour.

The All Blacks like a player with quick feet and agility in their back three. Ioane, at 1.9m tall and over 100kg, has pace, power and size too, and sometimes you just have to fight fire with fire.