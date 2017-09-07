Rugby administrators' promise to tackle the game's drinking culture is just empty words, according to alcohol health advocates.

A review triggered by the Chiefs' stripper scandal last year, has urged the organisation to change its attitude towards women and drinking, after finding 36 cases of misconduct in the last four years.

But Alcohol Healthwatch Executive Director Dr Nicki Jackson said New Zealand Rugby is missing the root of the problem - alcohol sponsorship.

"The research is very clear, that players who receive alcohol sponsorship are much more likely to have hazardous drinking patters."

Dr Jackson said New Zealand Rugby is still not willing to ditch its alcohol sponsors.

"We've got associations between being macho and drinking and sport - all of these social and cultural messages go hand in hand. This is a dangerous mix."

Beer brand Steinlager is listed as a 'global partner' of the All Blacks.

"New Zealand Rugby can't just isolate it's players from the rest of the drinking culture - the two go hand in hand together."

Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Services at New Zealand Rugby Nicki Nicol has been put in charge of bringing about change.

She says she wants the change to be bold and progressive, and says they "really do want this to be a defining moment for New Zealand Rugby."

"Will we get it right all the time? No, I'm sure there will still be some mistakes and incidents that will disappoint us."

"What we need to do is aim high, and keep aspiring to live up to the values and aspirations we want for New Zealand rugby."