PERTH, Australia (AP) " Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has created a selection surprise by naming uncapped hooker Jordan Uelese on the bench for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against South Africa.

Uelese has played only 28 minutes of Super Rugby in his debut season for the Melbourne Rebels, but Cheika felt he had done enough in training to earn a place in the match 23 announced Thursday.

Veteran Stephen Moore is unavailable pending the birth of his third child and Tatafu Polota-Nau will start at hooker. Uelese, who has played only three Super Rugby games off the bench, is likely to see game time as a replacement.

Winger Dane Haylett-Petty has been ruled out of the Australia lineup with a recurring left biceps injury that requires surgery. Reece Hodge will take his place.

Advertisement

Adam Coleman returns from a shoulder injury to partner Rory Arnold in the second row while center Samu Kerevi has been recalled to the bench after being dropped for the second Bledisloe Cup test against New Zealand in Dunedin.

Flanker Jack Dempsey is in line to add to his first test appearance in June after being named on the bench ahead of Lopeti Timani.

Australia has lost its first two tests in the Rugby Championship this season, going down 54-34 and 35-29 to New Zealand while South Africa is unbeaten after back-to-back wins over Argentina.

Cheika has already sprung surprises during the Rugby Championship. He named rugby league convert Curtis Rona to make his test debut against New Zealand last month as a winger, although Rona had only played a few minutes in that role in Super Rugby.

South Africa was expected to name its team later Thursday.

___

Australia: Israel Folau, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Reece Hodge, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Sean McMahon, Michael Hooper, Ned Hanigan, Adam Coleman, Rory Arnold, Sekope Kepu, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Scott Sio. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Tom Robertson, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Jack Dempsey, Nick Phipps, Samu Kerevi, Curtis Rona.