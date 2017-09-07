Subtlety over strength.

Evasiveness over confrontation.

This will be the approach from the All Blacks relatively small back three against the Pumas.

Sizeable outside backs - left wings in particular - have become commonplace not just in the All Blacks but world rugby.

Since 2012 the All Blacks have used 14 wings, the majority of them big or strong.

Think Julian Savea, Waisake Naholo, Hosea Gear, Rieko Ioane, Charles Piutau, George Moala, Frank Halai, Rene Ranger.

Cory Jane, Ben Smith, Israel Dagg and Nehe Milner-Skudder have been the main exceptions to the rule.

With their power wings, the All Blacks often use them to crash in midfield, particularly off set piece.

Stationed in behind the first five-eighth, this gives them time to wind up and allow their big frames to bump off or suck in defenders even when space is limited.

The aim here is to break the advantage line and then generate quick ruck ball to go wide.

All going to plan, the ploy gives playmakers front-foot ball and time to assess options.

This week, with the absence of an out-and-out power wing in New Plymouth, the All Blacks probably don't have that option in their arsenal.

The main punch in the backline will need to come from Sonny Bill Williams or forward runners off second phase.

That's not to say the All Blacks don't have the same attacking potential.

Possibly they have more, but they will need to go about things differently.

Damian McKenzie, listed at 78kg but probably tipping the scales a tad higher, Milner-Skudder (listed 90kg) and Dagg (96kg) all break tackles on a regular basis but are much less likely to run over the top of defenders than Savea (108kg).

What this week's trio lacks in size they make up for with subtlety which is often harder to see coming.

"You need little men with big tickers," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said after making seven changes to his starting team.

"It's not the size of the dog it's the fight in the dog."

Generally, the All Blacks favour a balance in their back three; a combination of size and skill which allows them to vary their game.

But by effectively playing three fullbacks this week, footwork and angles will be the focus.

Inside balls; deception to create mismatches and utilising acceleration could be trump cards.

The advantage of smaller men is they could sneak through a drainpipe.



With rain forecast to continue in Taranaki, come Saturday this back three can expect to field plenty of high kicks.

They will also need to pick their moments to counter attack or risk being isolated.

"We've got a bit of a plan about how we want to play," Milner-Skudder said.

"We're obviously not the biggest back three going around in world rugby so we'll just stick to our strengths, play smart and know when the right times to run or play territory are."

With Naholo out of contention after a head knock and Ioane overlooked, the All Blacks did not feel they had many options on the left wing.

Milner-Skudder, eager to return to the test arena for the first time in almost two years following two serious injury layoffs, was asked which wing he would prefer.

His response was he was simply happy to play anywhere.

Hansen likened switching wings to writing with your unfamiliar hand.

Milner-Skudder has played all eight tests on the right wing but is confident his step and fend will be just as lethal on the other edge.

"I'm uncomfortable getting tackled so I'll go off the left if need be - anything to get away from the defender."