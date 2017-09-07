A woman caught up in the Chiefs' stripper scandal says the drinking culture within professional rugby circles should be done away with altogether.

Known only as Scarlette, the stripper at the centre of last year's Mad Monday incident, in which she complained about being inappropriately touched and mistreated by boozed-up players, spoke out following results from a NZ Rugby Respect and Responsibility review analysing player behaviour.

She did not specifically address findings released by NZ Rugby yesterday, but acknowledged that an alcohol culture within professional rugby needed to stop.

"The drinking culture of our professional players should be discouraged.

"Last year, I was contracted to do a job for the Chiefs Rugby team,'' she said.

She said she had been treated "in a disrespectful way'' at the Chiefs party but had learned to carry on this past year.

"I have moved on with life and put the entire saga behind me. And boys - you still owe me 50 bucks.''

Her comments came on the same day NZ Rugby boss Steve Tew revealed recommendations and goals made by the union in light of results found by a review panel.

Part of the review looked specifically at misconduct information between 2013 and this year.

NZ Rugby dealt with a total of 36 cases of misconduct - some described as serious. Those cases included 33 incidents that involved players - two involving a team and one an entire rugby club.

Of the cases, four individuals were repeat offenders. The incidents included:

• Drunk behaviour

• Inappropriate sexual behaviour

• Violent behaviour towards others, including team members and coaches

• Instances involving alcohol and drugs

• Homophobic slurs overheard in public and complaints laid

• Failure to attend meetings, judicial hearings or assemble with the team

• Lack of compliance with agreed programmes, including rehabilitation

In more than half the situations alcohol played a key factor.

Asked about the impact the incidents have had on New Zealand Rugby's commercial interests, Tew said: "There's no doubt that has an impact on the view people have of our sport, of our teams and of our brands. To date our partners have been supportive but there's no question they don't want to see the same things going on and on without some action.

The review panel included former All Blacks Keven Mealamu and Sir Michael Jones, as well as Olympic kayaker Lisa Carrington. It was led by Kathryn Beck, president of the New Zealand Law Society.

Two of the areas of focus were the impact of alcohol and use of recreational drugs on players and attitudes towards women.

The review's six "aspirational" goals are:

• Inclusive leadership

• Progressive - developing people

• Integrity - nurturing wellbeing

• Empowering - gender equality

• Respectful - proactive engagement

• World-leading - accountable and independent