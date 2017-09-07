PERTH, Australia (AP) " Australia winger Dane Haylett-Petty needs surgery for a left biceps injury and is likely to be sidelined for three months.

The injury, sustained in training, caused Haylett-Petty to miss Australia's first Rugby Championship test against New Zealand last month. He returned to play in the second test but has been unable to shake off the injury.

Wallabies medical staff said Thursday that surgery is the best long-term option. The 28-year-old will miss the remainder of the Rugby Championship and, with a scheduled return in December, is unlikely to take part in Australia's end-of-year tour to Europe.