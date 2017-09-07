Auckland rugby union staff have been among those to feel the fury of fans following the side's embarrassing 57-10 Mitre 10 Cup defeat to North Harbour.

Coach Nick White has revealed Auckland Rugby staff driving branded cars have been copping abuse this week, after the humiliation at the hands of Harbour in the Battle of the Bridge.

"All our people at Auckland rugby drive around in cards with "Auckland Rugby" all on them, they've had a tough week so we need to make sure we help those people out," said White.

"They've copped a bit - you can understand people not being very happy and we're well aware of that, but you don't want to take it out on people who have no influence on the result.

Advertisement

White has also urged his players to stay off social media this week as the vitriolic comments pour in.

Auckland take on Taranaki on Saturday, and will have the services of All Black Jerome Kaino, who has named to start at number eight.