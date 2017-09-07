The All Blacks have welcomed the respect and responsibility review but don't believe it will bring major changes to their environment.

In announcing the report today, New Zealand Rugby revealed it had dealt with 36 cases of misconduct over the past four years.

The review largely focused on the impact of alcohol, drugs and attitudes towards women.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had not read the full report when he fronted a press conference after naming his team to play the Pumas but confirmed several members of his squad were interviewed by the independent panel.

"What happens in rugby is a reflection of what happens in society and every workplace," Hansen said. "There's a great opportunity here for rugby to take an initiative to help change some of the things in society that aren't right. We'll embrace that as the All Blacks as we always have and work alongside whatever the rugby union want us to do."

Pressed on recent incidents involving Jerome Kaino and Aaron Smith, Hansen felt the All Blacks took the appropriate action.

"I think that's personal. Who are we to be the moral judges of anybody else we've just to be our own moral judge. My understanding is the respect and responsibility is about what values and standards you're going to live and laws you're going to maintain and that's a totally different thing altogether. If people are breaking standards or laws then we'll deal with it the same way we've always dealt with it - fairly swiftly and honestly."

Returning wing Nehe Milner-Skudder admitted improvements could be made but believed rugby players should not be considered role models in every aspect.

"From the point of view of trying to do things better we're not all perfect. I know we always strive to do the best we can as a rugby community and people that play rugby but we have the odd hiccup as with all society. To have this review is a good thing because we can only take the lessons that need to be learned.

"Personally, I think private lives should remain private. What you do with friends and family should stay there. We're rugby players and people should look up to us as people who are good at playing rugby and then we work on being good people as well."