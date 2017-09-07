New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew has admitted making the changes recommended by a review into the attitudes of his organisation and its players towards women following several high-profile incidents last year will not be easy.

The "Respect and Responsibility Review", begun in September following the high-profile Chiefs stripper controversy of last year, plus others, was released today.

The catalyst for the review was the Chiefs' scandal which occurred during the team's Mad Monday celebrations last year. Afterwards the woman complained about being touched inappropriately and having things, including gravel and alcohol, thrown at her.

Six goals have been set by the review, including those concerning leadership, integrity and respect, with Tew and his organisation saying they welcomed the findings. They were approved by the board at its annual meeting last month.

Part of the review concentrated on an analysis of misconduct information from 2013-17, which covered 36 cases of serious misconduct and misconduct dealt with by NZ Rugby.

This involved 33 incidents involving players, two involving a team and one involving a club. No identities were revealed.

Of the cases, four individuals were repeat offenders. "The primary cause of misconduct was 'poor behaviour' and included the following types of incidents":

•Failure to attend meetings, judicial hearings, assembling with the team.

•Lack of compliance with agreed programmes, including rehabilitation.

•Drunk behaviour

•Inappropriate sexual behaviour towards others

•Violent behaviour towards others, including team members and coaches

•Instances involving alcohol and drugs

•Homophobic slur overheard by public and complained about

In more than half the situations alcohol played a key factor.

The review summary begins by stating New Zealand Rugby's mission is to "inspire and unify" New Zealanders, and admits that recent incidents "began to undermine rugby's place and contribution".

"[The] issues no longer reflected contemporary New Zealand's values and expected behaviours. These issues were of concern to people within the rugby family and wider community."

Tew said: "They're not all simple or easy to deliver and nor should they be. We are committing to real change, and to be leaders for that change. The integrity, reputation, and ultimate success of the game in New Zealand depends on this."

The review panel included former All Blacks Keven Mealamu and Sir Michael Jones, plus Olympic kayaker Lisa Carrington. It was led by Kathryn Beck, president of the New Zealand Law Society.

Two of the areas of focus were the impact of alcohol and use of recreational drugs on players and attitudes towards women.

New Zealand Rugby has appointed its chief financial officer and head of corporate services Nicki Nicol to lead the implementation of the review.

The review's six "aspirational" goals are:

•Inclusive leadership

•Progressive - developing people

•Integrity - nurturing wellbeing

•Empowering - gender equality

•Respectful - proactive engagement

•World-leading - accountable and independent

New Zealand Rugby chairman Brent Impey said: "New Zealand Rugby is ready for what's ahead. The review has confirmed that we have a responsibility to our community to be better leaders and to create better experiences for people in and around rugby."

Panel chairwoman Beck said: "Our work has found that NZR is already actively engaged in several initiatives that address issues of respect and responsibility and that is very much an evolution for the organisation - not a revolution, but it does require a commitment to change."

She added: "The panel is grateful to the more than 300 individuals and groups who contributed to this work. It has been empowering for us as a panel, and for rugby, to allow people an opportunity to have a voice."