British and Irish Lions bad boy Kyle Sinckler was a winner with a Whangarei security guard, after he gave the amateur frontrower in impromptu lesson.

A World Rugby tweet shows the 24-year-old Sinckler, who had a terrific series against the All Blacks as an impact forward, coaching a Whangarei Hospital security guard in front row techniques.

.@KyleSinckler gives tips to a security guard on this year's NZ Lions Tour #MyRugbyMoment pic.twitter.com/Q6X36nBPEb — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) September 6, 2017

The 24-year-old Sinckler, tour captain Sam Warburton, and the Auckland-born Lions back Ben Te'o were visiting sick kids hours before they took the field in the opening game against the Barbarians.

England prop Sinckler says the security guard approached him and said: "Hey bro, I play tighthead as well...I've got a game in two hours when my shift finishes. Can you give me any tips?"

Sinckler said he spoke to the guard for about 15 minutes, and video shows him demonstrating some techniques.

Sinckler caused a second test stink, being restrained by team mates on the field and initiating a tunnel flare up with All Black halfback TJ Perenara after the Lions' win in Wellington .

He was also arrested but not charged for causing minor disorder in a bar after the third test draw in Auckland. He was stoutly defended by the highly respected Warburton after the Auckland incident

"It looks worse than it is. He was released straight away because they realised straight away there were no problems," Warburton said.

Sinckler has admitted to on-field temper problems, but he was a charmer off it in Whangarei.