New Zealand Rugby's respect and responsibility review released today is a major piece of work that will touch on several pressure points in need of overdue change.

The review is an independent look at the culture of rugby, with the microscope put on language, attitudes and conduct used in changing sheds through to the board room, and was largely brought about after the Chiefs stripper scandal last year.

The high-powered panel, led by Law Society president Kathryn Beck is as big as anything done on NZ Rugby; similar to reviews conducted on the New Zealand police after the Louise Nicholas rape case and others involving the army.

Public submissions were taken in what is a rare occasion when NZ Rugby opened itself up for external critiquing.

The review is expected to be hard-hitting after examining everything from rugby's relationship with alcohol to effective relationships, sexism, racism, attitudes towards women, bullying and diversity across all levels of the national game.

Pressure on young school kids will be a focus; dealing with the spotlight and the potential sense of entitlement developed when everyone is chasing them from such a young age. But also what happens to those who don't come through?

For true transparency, the full review - not a mere executive summary - should be made public.

Even that would only represent a starting point.

What happens next, what steps are put in place to achieve tangible long-term change, will provide the true gauge of whether the review's findings are meaningful.