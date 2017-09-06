Wellington continued their unbeaten run in the Mitre 10 Cup last night with a 40-27 thrashing of Hawke's Bay last night.

The Lions scored six tries with prop Alex Fidow grabbing a double. The victory puts Wellington nine points clear in the Championship standings, with a bonus point secure in their opening four wins.

The news got worse for a depleted Magpies squad following their third loss of the year with another four players added to a lengthy injury list.

Thirteen players were unavailable for the match and after the final whistle Magpies head coach Craig Philpott learnt lock Geoff Cridge and Tony Lamborn won't be available for Sunday's match against Otago in Napier in Napier after failing head checks. Flanker Lucas Goodin collected a shoulder injury and prop Jason Long collected a knock.

Advertisement

All Blacks winger Julian Savea scored the opening try for the home side while Sitiveni Paongo and Fidow also scored to give Wellington a 19-3 lead by the 30 minute mark.

A Cardiff Vaega try just before halftime gave the Magpies some hope at the break, closing the gap to 11 points, before Fidow scored his second three minutes into the second half to all but secure the win. A Wes Goosen try five minutes later all but confirmed the five competition points, putting Wellington out to a 31-8 lead.

Hawke's Bay did finish the stronger with two late tries to Sam McNicol and Jorian Tangaere.