The All Blacks sevens team finally have their wish granted by New Zealand Rugby.

The New Zealand team will move to a centralised programme based out of Mount Maunganui ahead of the next World Sevens Series.

New Zealand finished a disappointing fourth in the recent World Series with the top three sides South Africa, England and Fiji already implementing centralised programmes.

Long time New Zealand Sevens servant DJ Forbes said having a centralised programme is where the team will get the most dividends going forward.

Advertisement

Forbes said in the past they've been able to have about a week together before heading to tournaments and now will be able to make massive gains as a group.

A decision has not yet been made around whether the World Series winning Black Ferns' Sevens programme will follow suit.