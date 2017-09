Commentators Daniel McHardy, Nigel Yalden and Brian Ashby discuss all of the rugby news from the past week. The Mitre 10 Cup is in full swing now and North Harbour showed their hand when they thrashed Auckland last weekend. Tasman also showed what they are capable of and the next round of play is previewed.

International rugby is back, the All Blacks take on Argentina on Saturday night, what changes might we see and what sort of challenge can we expect from the Pumas?