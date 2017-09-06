Fijian hooker Samu Suguturaga has been hit with a 20-week ban after being found guilty of biting in an Australian National Rugby Championship (NRC) game.

The incident happened during the round one game between Suguturaga's Fijian Drua team and Brisbane City.

According to the judicial hearing the incident took place in a scrum with Brisbane skipper Andrew Ready on the receiving end.

"The hooker turned and bit my ear, as the pressure went on and there is a clear bite mark," Ready told rugby.com.au.

"It's lucky he was wearing a mouthguard, otherwise he would have had the whole thing."

Suguturaga received a 20-week suspension after pleading guilty to the charge of Law 10.4(m) Biting.

Judicial Officer, Paul Tully found that the conduct was in the high end for this offence which has an entry point of 24 weeks. The player received a reduction due to certain mitigating circumstances.