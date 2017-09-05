Welsh rugby referee and part-time comedian Nigel Owens has appeared in a humorous ad for Emirates Airlines where he breaks up an embracing couple in a departure lounge.

"I take my job very seriously! Even when I'm in the @Emirates lounge on my way to NZ to referee The Rugby Championship," Owens tweeted with a link to the video.

The ad features a couple hugging when a flight call is announced, only to have Owens blow his whistle and order the woman off for 'not releasing'.

Emirates sponsor international referees.

Owens was in charge of the All Blacks' thrilling 34-28 win over the Wallabies in Dunedin last month and will referee the world champions again next week when they host the Springboks at North Harbour Stadium.