A potential candidate for try of the season has emerged out of France over the weekend, thanks to a stunning individual effort from an 18-year-old fullback in the French second division.

Playing in their third match of the 2017-18 Pro D2 season after getting relegated from the glamorous Top 14, table-toppers Grenoble looked to make it three wins from three outings to start their bid to regain a place in France's elite rugby competition.

Leading 19-14 in the 64th minute against Mont-de-Marsan, the home side extended their lead through a piece of brilliance from youngster Gervais Corden.

Fielding a kick from just shy of his own 22, the teenager sized up his opposition before dishing out three lethal left-foot sidesteps to take out four defenders, enabling him to dot down over the tryline in an outstanding 80 metre spectacle.

Take a look at the video here:

Grenoble went on to win 26-21, and sit in second place on the Pro D2 table.