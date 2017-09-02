Taranaki 30

Counties Manukau 27

An 80th-minute try from Ricky Riccitelli helped an unconvincing Taranaki to an unlikely win over Counties Manukau in New Plymouth tonight.

Trailing by 13 points after an indifferent opening three quarters, Taranaki's Super Rugby core took over and lifted their side to third in the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership.

The result was cruel on Counties, who had controlled much of the contest and perhaps should have clinched victory long before Taranaki began their comeback, but in the end the visitors had no answer for the likes of Waisake Naholo and Charlie Ngatai.

Advertisement

Naholo was particularly deadly and showed his class with two impressive finishes, the second of which helped the home side pull within four points heading into the final 10 minutes.

And after Counties made their last and most costly mistake of an error-ridden performance, some patient play from Taranaki was capped from close range by Riccitelli, burrowing over to break Steelers' hearts.

In truth, Counties had only themselves to blame for their own eventual dismay. Dominant in possession, territory and especially at scrum time for large stretches of the match, the visitors were never able to make their supremacy felt on the scoreboard.

Constantly undone by small errors that, when added together, has big consequences, Counties lost the ball at crucial times and then missed too many tackles to shut down their opponents.

The Steelers had started well, with wing Tevita Nabura unleashing the first moment of quality to grab the game's opening try. But Naholo's first try - finishing a well-worked move down the right sideline - saw Taranaki somehow earn a slight advantage to take into halftime.

The hosts were once more sluggish as the second spell began, falling behind as Orbyn Leger sneaked the ball over the line, and managed to keep in touch courtesy only of their wasteful opposition.

Taranaki's luck seemed to have run out when Joe Royal completed an impressive long-range break to finally provide Counties with some breathing room, but the size of the deficit seemed to shock the hosts to life.

First Stephen Perofeta showed his skills to set up the unstoppable Ngatai, then the midfielder played provider and combined with Seta Tamanivalu to set the stage for Naholo's brilliantly athletic finish.

And after the stars of Taranaki's backline had aligned, it was the forwards who eventually won the match, with Riccitelli earning the plaudits as the amber-and-blacks improved their season record to two wins and one defeat.

Taranaki 30 (W. Naholo 2, C. Ngatai, R. Riccitelli tries; M. McKenzie 2 pens, 2 cons)

Counties Manukau 27 (T. Nabura, O. Leger, J. Royal tries; B. Kerr 2 pens, 3 cons)

Halftime: 11-10