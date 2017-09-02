Australian rugby desperately needs a distraction; something to divert attention away from the implosions in every pocket of its vast backyard.

After the opening Bledisloe Cup disaster in Sydney, few expected the Wallabies to provide any such relief.

A false dawn; temporary ray of positivity, perhaps. But as strange as it sounds, in defeat last week, the Wallabies proved the national team is capable of rising above the myriad issues facing the Australian game.

That it took an embarrassing defensive effort in Sydney to evoke such a response does not ease fears. But at least the Wallabies set the bar for what is now expected from the rest of this test season.

"As a group, we learnt a lot about ourselves and where we are at," Wallabies second five-eighth Kurtley Beale, speaking at the launch of the Brisbane Global Tens with four stitches above his left eye, said of the contrasting two weeks.

"When you're playing against the All Blacks, they bring the best out in you, and in the second test, we were up for the challenge.

"They always find a way to win and that's why they're such a great team. The bounce of the ball kind of went in their favour, which it does more often than not. They obviously had a plan in those last two minutes to get that ball back off that restart and they executed it well. It was unfortunate we were in that position.

"We took a bit from the second-half performance in Sydney. We were down by a big margin, and in the shed, there was a lot of chat about wanting to turn things around. Seeing the change there definitely helped us.

"That second test will probably be our benchmark for the year to measure ourselves on. We all know that feeling now, so it's a matter of making sure we're flicking that switch week in, week out leading into test matches."

From the 26 straight losses to New Zealand Super Rugby teams to the ugly, ongoing court battles around axing the Western Force to the organic revolt that's seen fans turn in their droves to the grassroots over supporting a national team they see as symbolic of a broken relationship, it has truly been one horrible season for Australian rugby.

Casualties have been claimed along the way. Chief executive Bill Pulver, a lightning rod for many, financial officer Todd Day, operating officer Rob Clarke and board member Geoff Stooke have all gone.

Speak to those at the centre of it all, players such as injured Wallabies utility fullback Karmichael Hunt, and they also feel the anguish.

"It's been tough," Hunt said. "At the Reds, not winning many [four] games makes it a long season, so we're not happy campers and we probably echo the thoughts of most of Australian rugby. With the Force, it seems like a never-ending saga, so it was nice for the Wallabies to perform the way they did and take the focus off everything else that's been going on.

"Game one was a nightmare for us and again the All Blacks' brilliance stole it in Dunedin but we'll be better. We didn't get the win but it does give us confidence."

Still, much more than one admirable loss is needed to win back the vast majority of a disillusioned rugby public.

Beale, having not long returned from Wasps, has been relatively immune from the whirlwind of frustration. But he is aware that what happens next from the Wallabies will be remembered more than their efforts in Dunedin.

A one-off aberration is no good for anyone.

As the Wallabies head to Perth to face a resurgent Springboks team riding five wins over France and Argentina, a final decision on the Force's future may come this week. Talk about perfect storm.

"I don't think we should be putting that pressure on ourselves. You don't tend to perform well with that pressure," Beale said. "They're all the external influences I try to ignore. I just try to do my bit for the team.

"As a group, it's important we keep backing ourselves and having that belief to deliver performances Australian rugby can enjoy."

At the head of it all, once again attempting to play the role of transformer, is Michael Cheika. The Wallabies coach wins few admirers for the way he carries on in the coaching box, taking umbrage with almost every decision. But behind closed doors, he appears to command the respect of his players.

"He's a great guy, a very passionate man," Beale said of his former Waratahs mentor. "He's very competitive and wants the best for the group. He wants to leave a good legacy while we're all here. He works extremely hard.

"He's straight up and honest and tells you how it is. That gets the best out of the group. When you have that relationship, it makes you understand the importance of it all."

Six weeks from now, the focus will turn to the final transtasman contest of the year at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium. A lot can change between now and then, but on the basis of their last performance, it would be foolish to write off the Wallabies as most did last week.

Despite a Bledisloe drought dating back to 2003, Australians never seem to lack confidence.

"We've always got to believe. All these outside influences are probably getting into the minds of all players in Australia. Once you block out that and start to build the self-belief to match it with the best, then we give ourselves a good opportunity to win, which we showed in that second test.

"Growing up and seeing those games ... it's always a huge occasion, so it's a bit tough not to get our hands on that trophy again but we'll be doing everything we can to take it to them at our next opportunity.

"Hopefully we can build and grow in confidence, so when it comes to October 21, we can stick it to them."