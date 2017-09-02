20 years on, it looks like Northland may once again have a winning team on their hands.

Northland haven't enjoyed a winning season since 1997, when they were in the second division, and they haven't had a winning record against top-level competition since 1980.

That may all change following a strong start to the 2017 season, which already has seen them double their win total from the past two seasons combined, and includes a dominant 44-13 thrashing of Southland today.

Following a victory over Bay of Plenty and a two-point defeat against Auckland, the perennial strugglers have shown that their early-season fight was no mirage, running in six tries to one against the lowly Southerners to record their first away victory in 13 attempts.

Northland possess their best backline in years, and they were in full flight at Rugby Park in Invercargill. Jone Macilai and Solomon Alaimalo were the most dangerous, combining for 270 metres, 13 defenders beaten and two tries as they cut the Southland defence to shreds.

Assistance from the potent, hard-running midfield duo of Rene Ranger and Jack Goodhue created busts in the middle of the park which the outside backs capitalised on, with Southland missing 33 tackles in a defeat which has them ear-marked to finish last in the Championship.

Northland, however, are a chance to finish above .500 for the first time in 20 seasons, moving to 2-1 and showing the type of attacking bite which could carry them to a Championship semifinal berth.

With a favourable schedule seeing them avoid clashes against Canterbury, Tasman and Taranaki, there is a chance that the Taniwha could, finally, have a season where the taste of victory becomes a recurring theme.