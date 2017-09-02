The next crop of openside flankers is suddenly of national importance.

Ordinarily, three would be more than enough. What most rugby nations would give to have Sam Cane, Ardie Savea and Matt Todd - three No 7s of genuine quality - queuing up.

Frequently during his tenure Steve Hansen has been at pains to point out Todd's status as the unluckiest player to miss various squad selections.

Next week, that trio may need a support act. It remains unclear whether Cane will be free to play after a head knock 12 minutes in forced him from the field against the Wallabies in Dunedin. While Ryan Crotty is expected to be available, Cane appears more doubtful.

Advertisement

And with Todd also out for at least one month due to a fractured hand, Savea could be the only established No 7 left standing for the Pumas in New Plymouth.

Even if Cane is ruled out, the All Blacks may opt to push ahead without calling in an out-and-out openside replacement, given the incumbent's absence would only be short lived. The Pumas pack could be countered by the presence of Akira Ioane or Vaea Fifita on the bench, with Savea possibly asked to play longer minutes.

But if the All Blacks do decide they need cover - even if that only stretches as far as the training field for now - the next cab off the rank is not immediately obvious.

The All Blacks constantly juggle two objectives; win every week and plan for the future by introducing new talent.

With that in mind, there are probably three opensides jostling for elevation to the national team.

Dillon Hunt is the first. A product of the North Shore's Westlake Boys' High School, Hunt was a revelation for the Highlanders this season. He emerged at a time when the southern franchise lost three No 7s - Dan Pryor, James Lentjes, Shane Christie - to injury and rapidly proved he could handle the step up.

Starting the the year toiling for Dunedin's University club side, Hunt's rise surprised no-one more than the man himself. In his debut Super Rugby season he finished with 128 tackles from 10 appearances, signalling his work-rate and firmly putting him on the radar. At 22-years-old, he is exactly the type of player the All Blacks could groom for the future.

Hunt's Otago and Highlanders team-mate Lentjes is next. Another to venture south three years ago from elsewhere, having come through Christchurch's St Bede's College, Lentjes is particularly strong over the ball. On Saturday against Manawatu he started at openside, with Hunt on the blind, and he fits the bill as a traditional fetcher. He is also strong and mobile. Lentjes missed three months of this year's Super Rugby campaign with an elbow injury, and at 26 is something of a late bloomer in the modern age. But if the All Blacks are looking for someone to consistently challenge the breakdown, he is one of the leading candidates.

Blake Gibson is the other to make a notable impression over the past two years. Out of Saint Kentigern College, Gibson has progressed from the New Zealand under 20s team that captured the 2015 title to become a consistent starting presence with the Auckland and Blues. Often in forward packs stacked with All Blacks, it is common for Gibson to standout above his illustrious peers. He has steadily added bulk to his frame - this year sitting around 106kg - which strengthened his ball carrying, defence and ability to snaffle turnovers. The 22-year-old is already considered someone with leadership credentials, and another with a big future ahead.

The likes of Southland and Highlanders loose forward Elliot Dixon, who played three tests last year, is not a natural openside and also battled to regain the form which saw him initially promoted.

Cane, 25, Savea, 23, and probably less so Todd, 29, will be regularly fixtures at test level for years to come.

But the beauty of New Zealand rugby is such that when the surface is scratched just a little, the next contender is never far away.

New Zealand openside flankers:

Established:

Sam Cane (Chiefs, 25)

Ardie Savea (Hurricanes, 23)

Matt Todd (Crusaders, 29)

Emerging:

Dillon Hunt (Highlanders, 22)

James Lentjes (Highlanders, 26)

Blake Gibson (Blues, 22)