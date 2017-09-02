Tim Nanai-Williams will be back on deck next year as the revamped Chiefs attempt to defend their inaugural Brisbane Global Tens title.

Just as the Tens has adapted ahead of its second edition by moving to a day-night format and introducing two new teams so, too, will the Chiefs be new-look in 2018.

Chief executive Andrew Flexman has departed; Colin Cooper assumes the reins from Dave Rennie and the Chiefs have also lost several experienced campaigners, heightening the importance of a player of Nanai-Williams' class.

"The change is good for us," the 28-year-old, 78 game Chiefs veteran said. "We had Rens come in and we won in 2012 and everything changed. A lot of people were questioning whether it would be good but it seemed to work for us. Coops will bring new ideas so I'm looking forward to that.

Advertisement

"The identity will still be there. Rens has left a good platform for him to build on."

With new players and combinations to blend together, preseason will be a focal time for the Chiefs. Taking out the Tens again to build confidence and momentum within the squad would be the perfect way to start Cooper's new era. But Nanai-Williams is wary of Fiji's introduction and Conrad Smith's French club Pau who replace Toulon next year.

"It's a good way to kick start the season and it's a good way to give the young exciting talent a chance. We'll be looking forward to trying to retain the title but there are some good teams coming.

"As soon as I saw Fiji - I've played sevens and XVs against them - if you start missing tackles you know what they can do you end up playing touch against them because they're that good."

Tens is tailor-made for Nanai-Williams - his sharp step and acceleration allowing him to skin defenders regularly. But as the Samoan international learned last year, structure must complement razzle.

"When you think Tens you automatically think a lot of space but that's not always the case.

"You can't throw the ball around like you do with sevens. We found out straight away after our first game that it's pretty similar to XVs. We had to set a few rucks before you see the space and can go wide to the flashy backs.

"The heat was definitely a big part last year but we were here a week before so we were quite immune to it.

"Winning the first global tens was amazing. After losing the first game we didn't think we'd get to the final. It was definitely a good occasion."

The Chiefs could not give Rennie a fairytale finale this year, bowing out with a semifinal loss to the Crusaders but Nanai-Williams is confident they can fill the voids left by the likes of Aaron Cruden, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Michael Leitch and James Lowe.

"They've left a big gap for us but we've got Damian McKenzie and Brad Weber coming back so those boys will step up and we've got Anton Lienert-Brown and Brodie Retalliack and Sam Cane who can lead us and myself as an old guy so we can only add to what we've got."

*Liam Napier travelled to Brisbane courtesy of Duco Events Australia