Success in the Rugby Championship must be some distant fantasy for Argentina who carry twin defeats into their next assignment against the All Blacks.

The Pumas will pick up frequent flyer points for their visit to New Plymouth next Saturday but little else if they reproduce the form of their home and away losses to the Boks. Unruly play and poor judgment pock-marked an initial 37-15 loss in Port Elizabeth and was repeated in their 41-23 downfall at Salta.

Captain Agustin Creevy's comments carried a forlorn edge as he spoke about how his side needed to "improve our field play, our breakdown and our discipline."

It carried a familiar tone to that description of the England cricket team decades ago, rather than their latest defeat, when writer Martin Johnson lamented there were only three things they couldn't do; bat, bowl or field.

The Pumas coach Daniel Hourcade has also rubbed out the indisciplined Tomas Lavanini after the young lock collected two yellow cards at Salta and was sent from the field. He was punished for a grass-cutter tackle and then for slapping down a pass.

Lavanini was not punished any further by the judiciary however Hourcade decided to omit him from the squad which is also missing the injured Leonardo Senatore.

That repeat lack of control has crept up on the Pumas and impeded their progress since their encouraging introduction to the Rugby Championship in 2012. They have lost all nine of their tests with the All Blacks but showed a resilient and technical edge their rivals found hard to break down.

Promise from their opening seasons then slipped and they were beaten 57-22 in Hamilton last year before losing 36-17 back in Buenos Aires.

They have not been helped by the schedule with the test in New Plymouth the fifth successive time they have travelled first to play the All Blacks.

The hosts will be without Ben Smith who is taking time out but Israel Dagg will fit in somewhere in the back three while Nepo Laulala brought a strong right edge to the scrum in place of the injured Owen Franks.

Injuries and suspension has left an unsettled midfield shape this season and the selectors may feel it preferable to get some more mileage from the Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty partnership in preparation for the Springboks the week after.

Sam Cane's recovery from concussion and Jerome Kaino's availability will also have to be factored into the mix before the loose-forward combination is settled. The All Blacks have the luxury of a strong squad who are comfortable with their plans while the Pumas are still searching for some breakthrough.