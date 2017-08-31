SYDNEY (AP) " Australia lock Rob Simmons signed a two-year deal Thursday with the New South Wales Waratahs after being released by Super Rugby rival the Queensland Reds.

The 28-year-old Simmons has played 73 tests for Australia and earned a call-up to the Wallabies for last week's Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand. The All Blacks won 35-29 at Dunedin, New Zealand in a much-improved performance by Australia after the Wallabies lost 54-34 the week before in Sydney.

Simmons will fill a second-row spot vacated by the retirement of fellow lock Dean Mumm and with Will Skelton returning to play at Saracens in England on a two-year contract.