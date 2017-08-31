Fox Sports Australian commentators have been left with egg on their face after they were caught on camera prematurely celebrating what they thought was a historic Wallabies victory over the All Blacks last week.

Kurtley Beale's late try had the commentary team jumping for joy and fist-pumping which left the All Blacks needing to score a try with less than two minutes left.

Former Wallabies George Gregan, Drew Mitchell and John Eales were chipper as the clock ticked down to full time.

That was until All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett stepped up and sliced through a frail Wallabies defence.

Fox Sports' pundits just got trolled by Beauden Barrett. Photo / Fox Sports Fox Sports' pundits just got trolled by Beauden Barrett. Photo / Fox Sports

In one single moment, the commentators' faces turned from ecstasy to agony, with Mitchell holding his head in disbelief while Gregan turned away from the screen.

The crew then had to dust themselves off and prepare for their live television segment just minutes later.