There's no rush to finalise plans to hold victory parades for the Black Ferns as many of the players have not yet set foot on home soil.

New Zealand Rugby's Nigel Cass said NZR "certainly hope to have some form of public occasion" to celebrate the team winning the Women's Rugby World Cup.

But with so many players and management staff still overseas, NZR would take some time to consider its options, Cass said.



A Black Ferns contingent arrived at Auckland Airport yesterday after a long-haul flight from Ireland. Hundreds of supporters gave them an ecstatic welcome.

Retiring Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Faamausili with the World Cup as team members arrived at Auckland Airport yesterday.

"We know that the small group of Black Ferns and management team that arrived home yesterday were incredibly moved by the airport welcome they received," Cass said.

"We would like an opportunity for as many players as possible to be involved in an official celebration if this is possible."



Wellington's mayor has already put his hand up for the capital to host a parade or civic service.

Public affairs advisor Hayden Munro said Mayor Justin Lester made the offer "almost immediately" after the team won.

He said they were still in talks with New Zealand Rugby about the timing and logistics of a c​elebration.

An Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development spokesman said Ateed was waiting on an update from New Zealand Rugby before a decision on any sort of parade could be made.