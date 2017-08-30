Auckland 27

Waikato 35

Auckland's sluggish start to the Mitre 10 Cup season continued tonight, falling to a sloppy defeat against Waikato at Eden Park.

Having begun their Premiership campaign with a defeat against Counties before barely beating Northland last weekend, Auckland showed few signs of improvement as Waikato went to the top of the division standings.

The visitors in truth weren't much better as mistakes and a slippery surface played a prominent part but, with 20 minutes to play, a rare moment of brilliance from substitute Sevu Reece proved the difference.

The tone was set from the first few seconds as Vince Aso spilled the opening kickoff and Waikato hit the front through Tyler Campbell, with the four tries shared in the first half coming more from opposition errors than any excellence from the attacking team.

Auckland hit back when Waikato were caught out after Jordan Trainor's penalty came back off the post, with captain Patrick Tuipulotu quickly crashing over from close range, before the hosts threw one away on their own line and allowed flanker Jordan Manihera to score his sixth try in three games.

Turnovers and missed tackles continued to have a big impact as Marcel Renata's try helped Auckland close the gap to 18-17 at halftime and, after the break, a lack of discipline compounded the many mistakes as the teams traded shots at goal before a penalty try extended Waikato's advantage.

That decisive moment saw Renata sin-binned and eventually saw Waikato capitalise with the match-winning try, although there was little an extra man could have done to prevent Reece from converting a spectacular chip-and-chase.

Auckland 27 (P. Tuipulotu, M. Renata, S. Havili Talitui tries; J. Trainor 3 cons, 2 pens)

Waikato 35 (T. Campbell, J. Manihera, S. Reece tries, penalty try; M. Lansdown con, 2 pens, S. Christie con, pen)

Halftime: 17-18