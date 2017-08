Commentators Brian Ashby, Nigel Yalden and Daniel McHardy discuss the rugby issues of the week.

The boys look at the second Bledisloe Cup and if anyone should be surprised that Michael Cheika wasn't happy again.

They look at how South Africa and Argentina tracking, and give their thoughts on the Rugby Championship as a whole.



The Black Ferns got the job done and are bringing the World Cup home again, how impressive were they and what does the future look like for women's rugby?